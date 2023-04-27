Keiji Muto may no longer be an active competitor, but the WWE Hall of Famer is as busy as ever.

Muto spoke on this topic during a recent interview on Pro Wrestling NOAH’s website, where he explains why he chooses to keep such a hectic lifestyle even though his wrestling days are over.

My life is surprisingly hectic. Even today, I’m working like this. Plus, I still have a daily routine. I still practice, and it hasn’t changed much from when I was active. So I don’t have so much free time. I am busy. I’m a bit of a cheapskate, you know, with all the muscles I’ve built up over the years. It’s just like saving money, right? Even though my muscles are losing weight as I get older, I don’t want to lose what I’ve built up over the years because I’m a cheapskate. That’s why I work so hard. I also like eating and drinking. If I don’t practice, I’m sure the saké won’t taste as good. So the routine is the same.

The Japanese legend later states that his body is still in an intense amount of pain after competing in the business for close to four decades.

Yes, it hurts (Muto said about his body). I’m a little sore today from practicing with my legs, but I’m sure it would still hurt even if I didn’t. It would be worse if I didn’t do it. It will be worse if I don’t do it, in the future. Hip joints too, I’m sure. After all, it’s the muscles that protect you.

