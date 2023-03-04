Keiji Muto sees big things in the future for Pro Wrestling NOAH.

The Japanese legend believes the promotion should run the historic Tokyo Dome in 2024, a venue that is synonymous with NJPW. Muto, who finished up his career with NOAH earlier this year, believes this would be the next logical step in the company’s growth, and spoke about this topic during an interview with Tokyo Sports. Highlights can be found below.

Jokes that Tetsuya Naito, who he lost his retirement match to, is to blame if the wrestling business goes down:

After the match, I jokingly said that if business in the wrestling world goes down in the future, it may be because of him (Tetsuya Naito). He has the medal of honor for beating me, so it’s up to him to make the most of it or kill it. I don’t know if he’ll pretend it never happened.

Believes NOAH should run the Tokyo Dome in 2024:

Either way, it was an event that attracted so much attention. It is his (Tetsuya Naito’s) mission to connect the two. In terms of connecting, NOAH should take the plunge and take the Tokyo Dome on February 21st next year. Yes (it could be a regular event like NJPW Wrestle Kingdom). Then we can start thinking about how to fill the seats. It was the same when we had several dome shows a year.

