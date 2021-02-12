The legend continues to grow.

Japanese legend Keiji Mutoh, also known as the Great Muta, defeated Shio Shiozaki at today’s Pro Wrestling NOAH Destination 2021 event to become the new GHC heavyweight champion, a triumphant achievement at the age of 58. This makes Mutoh only the third-man in history to win NJPW’s IWGP Heavyweight championship, AJPW’s Triple Crown Heavyweight championship, and the GHC title, with the other two being Kensuske Sasaki and Yoshihiro Takayama.

Afterwards Mutoh would be challenged by rising NOAH star Kaito Kiyomiya to a future title showdown. Congrats to Mutoh.