Legendary Japanese wrestling star Keiji Mutoh (The Great Muta) is slated to retire from wrestling.

He had been sidelined since January with a hip injury, but made his return last month. If the hip becomes deformed, he will require a hip replacement, and he won’t be able to wrestle.

Retirement Tour Dates

July 16th 2022, Nippon Budokan

September 25th 2022, Aichi Prefectural Gymnasium

October 30th 2022, Ariake Arena, Tokyo

January 22nd 2023, Yokohama Arena (Great Muta Final “Bye-Bye”)

"We are planning to add some more, so we will announce them as soon as they are decided." Noah management. — Pro-Wrestling Noah Eng (Hisame, 冰雨) (@Hi5ame) June 17, 2022

He started his career in 1980 and has held the IWGP Heavyweight Championship four times, and the NWA World’s Heavyweight Championship.