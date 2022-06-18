Legendary Japanese wrestling star Keiji Mutoh (The Great Muta) is slated to retire from wrestling.
He had been sidelined since January with a hip injury, but made his return last month. If the hip becomes deformed, he will require a hip replacement, and he won’t be able to wrestle.
Retirement Tour Dates
- July 16th 2022, Nippon Budokan
- September 25th 2022, Aichi Prefectural Gymnasium
- October 30th 2022, Ariake Arena, Tokyo
- January 22nd 2023, Yokohama Arena (Great Muta Final “Bye-Bye”)
"We are planning to add some more, so we will announce them as soon as they are decided."
Noah management.
— Pro-Wrestling Noah Eng (Hisame, 冰雨) (@Hi5ame) June 17, 2022
He started his career in 1980 and has held the IWGP Heavyweight Championship four times, and the NWA World’s Heavyweight Championship.