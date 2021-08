Pro Wrestling NOAH has announced that Japanese legend Keiji Mutoh (aka the Great Muta) has been pulled from today’s event in Kawasaki due to being in close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19. He was set to face HAYATA and Yoshinari Ogawa in tag team action alongside Marufuji. NOAH also announced that he will be replaced by NOSAWA Rongai.

The updated card for the show is:

-Masao Inoue/Akitoshi Saito/Mohammed Yone/Shuhei Taniguchi versus Junta Miyawaki/Kai Fujimura/Yasutaka Yano/Kinya Okada

-Masa Kitamiya versus Daiki Inaba

-Atsushi Kotoge/Daisuke Harada versus Kotaro Suzuki/Ikuto Hidaka

-Kaito Kiyomiya versus Hajime

-Seiki Yoshioka/Yuya Susumu versus Aleja/Tadasuke for the GHC Junior tag team championships

-Kazushi Sakuraba/Daisuke Nakamura/Kazuyuki Fujita/Kendo Kashin versus Haoh/Katsuhiko Nakajima/Kenoh/Manabu Soya

-HAYATA/Yshoinari Ogawa versus Marufuji/NOSAWA Rongai

-Masato Tanaka versus Takashi Sugiura for the GHC National and World championships