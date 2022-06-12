Legendary Japanese wrestling star Keiji Mutoh (The Great Muta) is slated to retire from wrestling as he has officially announced the planned date for it at today’s CyberFight Festival 2022.

He had been sidelined since January with a hip injury, but made his return last month. If the hip becomes deformed, he will require a hip replacement, and he won’t be able to wrestle.

Mutoh stated that it was the doctor’s decision to have him retire, and not a personal choice he made.

He started his career in 1980 and has held the IWGP Heavyweight Championship four times, and the NWA World’s Heavyweight Championship.