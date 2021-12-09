New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that company star Clark Connors is still not cleared for action, and will be replaced by Keita Murray at today’s NJPW STRONG Nemesis tapings in Hollywood. Full details can be found below.

Following his withdrawal from this past weekend’s LA Comic Con event, Clark Connors is still not cleared for return to competition and therefore will not be present at Nemesis tapings Thursday night in Hollywood.

We apologise to fans who were looking forward to see Clark wrestle, and appreciate your understanding.

Keita Murray will be making his debut in Connors’ place, with the following change made to the card

Clark Connors & Jordan Clearwater vs Hikuleo & Chris Bey

Jordan Cleawater & Keita Murray vs Hikuleo & Chris Bey