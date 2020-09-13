As we reported yesterday, Keith Lee called his upcoming match with Drew McIntyre a “friendly competition.” Drew McIntyre has since responded, claiming that if Lee is able to take him down then he’ll use his sway to get Lee new theme music.

Indeed. Beat me and I'll personally have a word about your theme music #WWERAW https://t.co/uKmt3s2wed — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) September 13, 2020

Lee responded by accepting the challenge.

Keith Lee received new music since being moved over to Monday Night Raw due to WWE slowly phasing out their CFO$ music. The new music received major backlash from fans due to it sounding so generic. There has been some indications that Lee will be getting another new theme song soon. Lee continues to remain pretty chill about the change, despite the fans’ disapproval. He adds, “A little odd with the beginning bit, but the song itself I quite like.”