As we reported yesterday, Keith Lee called his upcoming match with Drew McIntyre a “friendly competition.” Drew McIntyre has since responded, claiming that if Lee is able to take him down then he’ll use his sway to get Lee new theme music.
Indeed. Beat me and I'll personally have a word about your theme music #WWERAW https://t.co/uKmt3s2wed
— Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) September 13, 2020
Lee responded by accepting the challenge.
That stung….but you're on 😂😂 https://t.co/C8sLMYV0XP pic.twitter.com/8BNGD8vfNF
— Tremendous Lee (@RealKeithLee) September 13, 2020
Keith Lee received new music since being moved over to Monday Night Raw due to WWE slowly phasing out their CFO$ music. The new music received major backlash from fans due to it sounding so generic. There has been some indications that Lee will be getting another new theme song soon. Lee continues to remain pretty chill about the change, despite the fans’ disapproval. He adds, “A little odd with the beginning bit, but the song itself I quite like.”
It's a little odd with the beginning bit, but the song itself I quite like. It just seems odd because it isn't custom… and everyone ELSE is mad about it. https://t.co/igDfL408R5
— Tremendous Lee (@RealKeithLee) September 13, 2020