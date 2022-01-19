Former WWE stars Keith Lee and Lance Storm are among those who have reacted to the apparent controversial name change that WWE has made for WALTER.

As noted, this week’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode saw WALTER defeat Roderick Strong in the main event. WALTER indicated after the match that his new name may be “Gunther,” which goes with a new trademark WWE filed for last week – Gunther Stark. You can click here for our original report on WALTER and this week’s NXT, and the name change.

The apparent name change is receiving a lot of negative feedback on social media as “Günther Stark” was also the name of a U-Boat Commander who served in World War II in the Kriegsmarine, the navy of Nazi Germany. Kapitänleutnant Stark died at the age of 27 on June 8, 1944, while at war in the English Channel.

In an update, Storm took to Twitter after NXT and pointed to how WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon once saw him.

“Need I remind everyone Vince saw me as the partying dancing guy. Gunther is too much of a stretch all of a sudden?,” Storm wrote.

Lee, who was given the name “Bearcat” before being released last year, also tweeted a reaction to the apparent name change for The Ring General.

“Man….if what I’m hearing is real…. Poor Walter,” Lee wrote.

It should be noted that WWE still has not confirmed the name change on their website, official roster, or social media.

Stay tuned for more as we will keep you updated. Below are the full tweets from Lee and Storm:

