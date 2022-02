Great news wrestling friends.

Pro-wrestling stars Keith Lee and Mia Yim officially tied the knot earlier today. The former NXT standouts were celebrated by a bunch of friends, including Steffanie Newel (Tegan Nox), who shared a photo of the happy couple. (See below.)

Yim and Lee had been dating for a while before getting engaged in February of 2021. As both stars are currently free agents, rumors have begun to circulate as to where they could potentially end up next.