Keith Lee Believes He and Dominik Dijakovic Will Main Event WrestleMania

NXT superstar Keith Lee took to Twitter where the new NXT and North American champion praised his friend and rival, Dominik Dijakovic. Lee even predicts that one day he and Dijak will headline a WrestleMania pay per view.
He writes, “We beat the crap out of each other. Our bond strengthens through combat every time. Because of that, this is forever my dude. One day we will main event #Wrestlemania. And we’ll beat the crap out of each other again. Big shoutout to @dijakovicwwe. I love that guy.”
Lee and Dijak faced off many times on the indie circuit, and have had numerous MOTY contenders on NXT, including their Takeover Portland classic back in January. Check out Lee’s post below.
We beat the crap out of each other. Our bond strengthens through combat every time. Because of that, this is forever my dude.
One day we will main event #Wrestlemania. And we'll beat the crap out of each other again. Big shoutout to @dijakovicwwe. I love that guy. #FeastYourEyes pic.twitter.com/ZJOCRrqOnc
— Historic Lee (@RealKeithLee) July 12, 2020
