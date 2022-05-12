AEW superstar Keith Lee recently spoke with The Ringer’s MackMania crew about a wide range of pro-wrestling-related topics, including how he felt about his AEW debut, how AEW tried to keep him hidden from fans, and a story about facing Drew McIntyre for the WWE title on Raw. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Looks back on challenging Drew McIntyre for the WWE title on an episode of Raw:

I think that all the goals in pro wrestling are there and they’ll stay there because it’s in my nature to want to be ‘the guy’. Everywhere I’ve gone, I was never ‘chosen’, you know? But I’ve always fought to be either at the top or somewhere around that realm and I, you know, I would take it as far back as my main event with Drew McIntyre [on Raw for the WWE Title]. Like no one expected me to go 30 minutes with that guy or 25 minutes or whatever it was and push as hard as we did but, those things are the things that bring me the most joy a lot of times, like creating those special moments and I wanna create more of them. So I think — it’s in all of our nature as entertainers to wanna do that for people, so…

Revisits his AEW debut and how AEW tried to hide him to keep his debut a secret:

As far as the debut man, it’s just like, ‘Hey, you’re a big deal. We need you to hide’ and I’m like, ‘You know I’m 340 pounds, right? I don’t hide very well.’ So I had to stay like two or three hours away from everybody else and just drive in that day and I went in masked up, hoodie on and that doesn’t help me when I’m walking around because apparently, I have a very distinctive walk. But in a car that’s big enough, I can hide away so I wasn’t seen going in there or anything like that but, just stayed hidden away most of the day and then had just freedom to kind of have fun. When it was time dude, it was lit if you could tell, too much fun. Just freedom man. ‘Do what you want.’ ‘Okay, I can do that,’ [Lee laughed].

