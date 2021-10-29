WWE star Keith Lee was the latest guest on Ryan Satin’s Out Of Character podcast where the former NXT champion discussed a number of different pro-wrestling related topics, including how much he enjoys facing T-Bar (Dijakovic), and why Dragonball Z was a huge inspiration to him and his move-set. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Calls Dijakovic a perfect opponent for him:

Dijak [Dominik Dijakovic]. I guess people know him now as T-BAR. He is one of my all-time favorite opponents because not only does he forcefully bring out the monster that is ‘Bearcat,’ but he brings him out in-match fairly quickly because of how hard he hits. We are just reckless together. I feel like we bring out both the best and the worst in each other. We have just absurd matches that shouldn’t exist by the standard of ‘the big man.’ By the same token, we also need to recover for two or three weeks after fighting. He’s one of my favorite talents, period. He’s ridiculous and I respect him so much for the things he can do in the ring, the person that he is, the father, I love the guy.

How Dragonball Z inspired his move-set:

I hope Chris Seven watches this. He made a video, and I posted it to my Instagram, where he’s making fun of me because I have gear that is inspired by Broly and I use the Spirit Bomb, but what he doesn’t understand is that I respect Vegeta so much that the Big Bang Catastrophe was inspired by the Big Bang Attack. I just didn’t want to use attack because, respect for him, I wanted to change the word [attack] and catastrophe sounds worse. I wanted to sound cooler. It was a respect move. Vegeta was someone who drew me into the anime world and so my mega finisher is inspired by the Big Bang Attack.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)