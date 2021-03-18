WWE RAW Superstar Keith Lee took to Twitter today to issue a statement for his fans.

Lee has been off WWE TV for longer than one month now, and there’s no confirmation on why he has been away. Lee thanked his fans for their support and said one day he will explain what’s been going on. He also said he will return at some point.

“I hear many of you. I see many of the messages. One day, I will explain it all for the ones true to me. For now, know that I more than appreciate the continued support. And WHEN I return, it will be filled with all the love I have for those that represent this #LEEGION,” Lee wrote.

Lee recently changed his Twitter name to “Impatient Lee” and told fans back on March 8 that he misses them too.

WWE noted at one point that Lee was injured, which is why they pulled him from the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view on February 21. He was scheduled to work a Triple Threat with Riddle and current WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, but was replaced by John Morrison to what WWE said were injuries. That match saw Riddle capture the United States Title from Lashley.

Regarding Lee’s status, it was reported in the lead-up to Elimination Chamber, via Ringside News, that there was some pushback on Lee because of WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon. Vince reportedly believed that WWE still had not found that “special spark” for Lee. A source noted at that time that Lee’s promos had not “caught on fire” during his main roster run. Lee was also one of the wrestlers that Vince hand-picked to go to the WWE Performance Center for the “big men classes” to work on their skills, showing that Vince believes that Lee still needs some tuning up.

Lee has not wrestled defeating WWE United States Champion Riddle on the February 8 RAW show. Before that match he spent several weeks out of the ring, last wrestling on the January 11 RAW show in a win over Sheamus, which came after teaming with Sheamus to defeat The Miz and John Morrison earlier in the show.

Lee and Mia Yim (Reckoning) were engaged to be married back on February 11. Yim returned to the ring in late February after announcing a positive COVID-19 diagnosis in late January, but it was never reported that Lee had the coronavirus.

Stay tuned for more on Lee’s WWE status. You can see his full tweet below:

