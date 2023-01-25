Keith Lee recognizes greatness, especially when it’s someone who is incredibly strong.

The former AEW Tag Champion and NXT world champion appeared on the Attitude Era Podcast to discuss his love of Claudio Castagnoli and Dominiki Dijakovic, two men he would put in his top five in terms of match quality. Check out the Limitless One’s full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.

Calls Claudio a hybrid athlete that can do outrageous stuff in the ring:

Claudio is someone I relate to as someone I would call a ‘hybrid athlete’, a big, strong dude that can just do outrageous stuff and I feel like he might be that person that could potentially be my next Dijak in terms of match quality.

Says Dijak and Claudio would be in his top five in terms of opponents he could have great matches with:

So, it’s been so long now, I would put Dijak in my top five but it’s difficult obviously with being on the other side of the pond but I would say Claudio is definitely in the top five.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)