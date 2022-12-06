Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland vs. Shane Taylor & JD Griffey will take place at Saturday’s ROH Final Battle pay-per-view event.

To promote it, Lee appeared on Sports Guys Talking Wrestling, where he discussed his history with the opponents and the upcoming match.

“I feel like we kind of have to put a pencil in that [what’s going on with him & Swerve Strickland] because it was such a sudden ordeal, right? I don’t know what it is with me trying to entertain interviews on-screen lately but I can’t seem to even get a word out most of the time but… the reality is with Shane Taylor, I think that-that in and of itself is something that people would have been interested in even years back because we were such a dominant tag team. The idea of opposition is probably interesting. I don’t think people truly understand how dangerous J.D. Griffey truly is and take it from a person who does Muay Thai or used to do it with him, now I just train on my own. I did not understand that the reason I was training on my own was because of this but I have learned. It’s a lot to think about when it comes to those two guys but, in the moment, I feel like I have to only get ready because knowing them both and knowing how dangerous they both are, all I can do is mentally prepare myself and for whatever trials and/or tribulations may come along with tagging with Swerve because he and I are obviously on talking terms and I think the best way to put is we are working on things and me, myself as per usual, attempting to be a patient individual, all I can say is I hope that my patience does not run out for the sake of the partnership and for the sake of not getting destroyed by Shane and J.D. so, it’s a balancing act right now.”