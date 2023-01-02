Keith Lee filed for a new trademark on a stylized version of the letter “X” on December 28th.
The filing was made with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) through Michael E. Dockins who has helped wrestlers secure their trademarks.
The filing for the trademark notes that it is for the following,
“G & S: Hats; Shirts; Socks; Sweatshirts; Bandanas; Hooded sweatshirts”, as well as “G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestler and sports entertainer in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.”