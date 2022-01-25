Former WWE Superstar Keith Lee has filed to trademark his “Limitless” nickname and a new logo.

Lee filed to trademark the “Limitless” name, which he used before WWE and during WWE, on January 20. He also filed to trademark a new L-shaped logo, which you can see below.

Lee included the following use description for his “Limitless” filing with the USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office):

“Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality in the field of professional wrestling and sports for entertainment purposes”

It’s interesting to note that Lee’s application includes a few images that show the “Limitless” nickname on his gear while working the indies, but also a photo of “Limitless” across the chest of one of Lee’s WWE Shop t-shirts.

Below are the two use descriptions included with the logo trademark filing, along with a photo of the logo itself:

“Hats; Shirts; Socks; Sweatshirts; Bandanas; Hooded sweatshirts”

WWE filed to trademark the “Keith Lee” name back back on August 27, 2019, while it looks like Lee filed for a similar trademark on the same name on December 18, 2020.

Lee was released from his WWE contract on Thursday, November 4, along with other budget cuts. He will become a free agent when his 90-day non-compete clause with WWE expires on Wednesday, February 2.

