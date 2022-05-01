AEW superstar and former NXT champion Keith Lee recently filed to trademark the term “Essence of Excellence” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for entertainment services.

The filing, which went through attorney Michael E. Dockins, was made on April 27th. The full details of what that entails can be found in the summary below.

“Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.”