Keith Lee has resurfaced on social media for the first time in nearly a year.

Lee has largely remained out of the public eye while questions continue to surround his wrestling future. The former AEW star has not competed since December 2023 after initially being sidelined due to health issues. In June 2025, however, Lee stated that his health had been good for “quite some time.”

Despite subsequent speculation regarding a possible retirement, Lee has not publicly confirmed that his in-ring career is over.

Lee returned to X and Instagram this week, sharing a photo alongside Darius J. Wright while directing followers to Wright’s website and YouTube channel. Wright describes himself as a “consciousness explorer” and promotes what he calls the “AYDA (Awaken Your Dormant Abilities)” method.

On his website, Wright describes his mission as follows:

“My mission is to awaken the consciousness of this realm, guiding each soul to remember its eternal nature, its origin, and the home it has forgotten. The Great Work is the path of awakening to the other side and awakening the dormant abilities that we all have within us.”

Among other claims, Wright has discussed his belief that the pyramids of Ancient Egypt served purposes involving energy, transportation and the storage of knowledge. He also says his work contributes to “public discussions surrounding the afterlife, the structure of reality, and the evolving understanding of who we are beyond the physical body.”

Lee’s post prompted a mixed response from fans, with some expressing concern about his association with Wright.

“Keith man, there are a lot of people who care about you,” one fan wrote. “Go to one of them, do not resign yourself to a cult.”

Lee did not address his wrestling future, the previous retirement speculation or the reaction to his post.