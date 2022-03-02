AEW superstar and former NXT champion Keith Lee recently spoke with the New York Post ahead of this evening’s Dynamite, which is the promotion’s go-home edition ahead of their Revolution pay-per-view this Sunday. At that event Lee will compete in the Face of the Revolution ladder match to determine the next challenger for the TNT championship. Highlights from the interview are below.

How he’s feeling about the ladder match at Sunday’s Revolution:

You mean a ladder match of destruction? It’s going to be something different. It’s going to be something with a different flavor. I imagine, if they don’t have a lot of ladders then no one’s going to win the match because there’s not going to be a ladder to climb. At the end of the day, that’s how I feel.

On potentially winning the match and earning a shot at the TNT championship:

That puts me on the fast track to any other goal that I have. You knock one out and then that’s one less goal you have to worry about. In my case, this was an opportunity presented upon entry just based on who I am. It’s an opportunity. I just want to take advantage of said opportunity.

Who he hopes to share the ring with in AEW: