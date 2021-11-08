Former WWE Superstar Keith Lee took to Twitter today and issued a statement on his WWE release, which was announced this past Thursday along with 17 other talents, including his fiancee Mia Yim.

Lee, who is celebrating his 37th birthday today, noted that this is not a happy birthday, presumably to his WWE release. He also touched on his absence from WWE earlier this year, where he missed around 6 months of action due to heart issues, and indicated that he paid for all of his own medical expenses related to that hiatus, not WWE. Lee also looked ahead to the future and said he’s capable of so much more than what we’ve seen.

“Greetings and salutations. This day is my birthday! It is not a happy birthday, but it is one I am most grateful for,” Lee wrote. “Several months ago, it was not a guarantee I would make it to this day, so there is positivity in that. I paid all my medical bills from the many offices and machines I frequented. There is positivity in that. And, I do find it amusing that people believe anyone but me paid for my medical expenses.

“I was going to wait a couple weeks, but I think it’s time to look toward the future, forward march as I like to say. I am capable of so much more and I can’t wait to see what it looks like properly. I have a wide array of interests and abilities… I also consider myself to be rather open minded. Here’s to a future that, for all intents and purposes….seems Limitless.”

Lee captioned the post with, “Thank you for all the positivity that has been dropped on me the past few days as well as the birthday wishes. I love you. Worry not. We are not done. We work. #BaskInMyGlory #iAmLimitless”

Lee is currently under a 90-day non-compete clause with WWE and will become a free agent on Wednesday, February 2, 2022.

You can see Lee’s full tweet below. Stay tuned for more.

