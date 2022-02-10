The Limitless One has arrived.
After a ton of rumors and speculation, former NXT champion Keith Lee officially debuted for AEW on this evening’s Dynamite from Atlantic City. Lee would defeat Private Party’s Isiah Kassidy in singles-action, and will now compete in the Face of the Revolution ladder match at the March 6th Revolution pay-per-view.
Tony Khan also officially confirmed the signing on Twitter. See highlights of Lee’s first victory, as well as Khan’s tweet, below.
