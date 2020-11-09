During an interview with SportsNet, Keith Lee spoke about his transition from NXT to Monday Night Raw, referring to it in a positive light. Here’s what he had to say:

The magnitude was astronomical from NXT to walking into RAW and stepping into Randy Orton’s space. I don’t know many people that have done that. It was a very large transition, especially those first few weeks of fighting him and trying to work to a pay-per-view, and the triple threat for a number one contenders thing with the world title – it was a lot, to say the least. A big transition.

I think that things can change so very quickly. I also think that’s just part of being in wrestling as a whole, so that’s not a huge difference. But the biggest difference is just getting to know people that I’ve either never wrestled or never met, and just getting used to how things are and the way things work at RAW… At the end of the day, I was actually very fortunate because I had several friends on RAW, so I wasn’t unsure or uncomfortable. I’m a fairly confident guy anyway, so when it comes to the transition, it felt very natural.

Fighting with Orton, Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins and those guys was unexpected, but I’m really grateful for it because it allowed me to test myself. I’ve held my own, too, which is a statement in and of itself. The goal is to get through Survivor Series and take care of business with Braun. I’m not done with him. Then we’ll try to make that transition back into the championship picture.