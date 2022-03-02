AEW superstar and former NXT champion Keith Lee recently spoke with the New York Post ahead of this evening’s Dynamite, which is the promotion’s go-home edition ahead of their Revolution pay-per-view this Sunday. At that event Lee will compete in the Face of the Revolution ladder match to determine the next challenger for the TNT championship. Highlights from the interview are below.

How he felt debuting for AEW:

Joy, gratitude, happiness, purpose, quite a few things just felt right in that moment. Obviously it had been a while since I had been in front of a crowd just being who I am and so it was a very special moment. I think you can probably see it in my face in most cases, I was kind of reveling in the moment. Basking in the glory if you will.

Fans finally being able to see him be himself again in his debut match against Isiah Kassidy:

Yeah, it felt like, not even just for me but for wrestling in general, it felt like a void had been filled. There are a lot of disingenuous things that sometimes have to happen in this industry and are asked of us but I think that the difference in what I was doing (in WWE) versus what people know me for was a little too vast. And for a difference that big I think it has to be a gradual shift and so the things that felt abnormal felt normal again on that night and it’s like a lot of wrongs were rewritten. Now there’s a chance to move forward in a different way. It was almost like a breath of fresh air or a sigh of relief.

Whether Mia Yim will join him in AEW: