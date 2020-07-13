Keith Lee On What He Told Adam Cole After Their Match

During his interview with Bleacher Report, Keith Lee revealed the conversation he had with Adam Cole while still in the ring after their world title match. Here’s what he had to say:
It wasn’t on air, obviously, but there was just a moment after all the celebration, the pyro I wasn’t expecting, the confetti and all this crazy stuff and I’m all covered. I look down and I see him still in the corner. That guy is awesome. In that moment, I had to tell him that he gained a new level of respect from me. I shook his hand and that was the first conversation I had.
Credit: Bleacher Report. H/T 411Mania.
