Keith Lee On Why He Decided To Spar With Drew McIntyre

During an interview with TVInsider, Keith Lee spoke on his decision to spar with Drew McIntyre. Here’s what he had to say:
For me, it was a test of how I responded to brighter lights because I’ve struggled with light and sensitivity to it. That was most of what it was about. We shared some stories. It was just two guys having a good time and training. That’s all it really was.
You can read the interview HERE.
Credit: TVInsider.
