Tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite is stacked with top-tier talent, featuring the likes of Mercedes Mone, Brody King, Jon Moxley, Marina Shafir, Josh Alexander, Adam Page, and Willow Nightingale.

In the lead-up to the show, a fan asked Deonna Purrazzo if she would be making an appearance. Purrazzo replied candidly, joking that if she does show up, it’ll likely be during a picture-in-picture commercial break.

Purrazzo’s most recent AEW match took place on the February 26 episode of Dynamite. Since then, she has competed in Ring of Honor, most recently wrestling a Pure Rules match against Marti Belle during the May 8 tapings.

Two new matches have been announced for tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

AEW President Tony Khan has announced that Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford will take on Anna Jay and Harley Cameron in a No Disqualification tag team match. The announcement follows Jay and Cameron’s victory over Bayne and Ford during the ‘Buy In’ Kickoff show at AEW Double or Nothing 2025.

Additionally, the Death Riders’ Jon Moxley and Marina Shafir will join forces with Gabe Kidd to face the trio of Willow Nightingale, “Speedball” Mike Bailey, and Mark Briscoe in six-person tag team action.

You can check out the updated lineup for tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite below:

* AEW International Title Number One Contender Tournament Match: Brody King vs. Josh Alexander

* No DQ Match: Megan Bayne & Penelope Ford vs. Anna Jay & Harley Cameron

* The Death Riders (Jon Moxley & Marina Shafir) & Gabe Kidd vs. Willow Nightingale, Mark Briscoe, and Mike Bailey

* Hangman Page to speak.

* Mercedes Mone and Toni Storm to meet.

Former AEW Tag Team Champion Keith Lee has been absent from the ring since December 2023, when he last competed on AEW Collision, securing a victory over Brian Cage. Since then, fans have been awaiting news on his return.

Responding to a fan’s message on social media, Keith Lee offered a hopeful update, expressing confidence in a future comeback. He wrote,

“You have my appreciation. I am quite well! Only time will tell when or where, but I am confident that time will come. Have patience my friend. Lead with Love. Be well.”