While Keith Lee is under contract with All Elite Wrestling, he hasn’t been featured on television for the entire year.

The last time AEW fans saw Lee was in December of last year. He wound up being pulled from his scheduled match with Swerve Strickland at Worlds End due to some health issues.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Lee promised fans that “We are not done.” He wrote,

“I certainly don’t see them all, but I have seen many. I must take the time to say thank you.

And I must take the time to tell you…. we are not done. Hang in there, just like I am. Whatever it is…. the time will come. Let’s move forward.

Oh. And don’t forget to go vote.”

As of this writing, there’s no word on when Lee will be cleared to return.