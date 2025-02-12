Keith Lee is denying reports that he was backstage at last week’s AEW Dynamite TV tapings in Georgia. With that being said, he has confirmed that he was backstage at last week’s Collision TV tapings in Houston, TX. Lee wrote,

“For the record…. this isn’t true.

I was at Collision in Houston. But I was at the Dynamite in Austin briefly.

I do live in Texas after all.

Good day.”

Lee hasn’t been seen on AEW television since December of 2023.

Jackass alumnus Bam Margera is trying to get healthy these days by training with Diamond Dallas Page, Darby Allin and Johnny TV.

Margera took to Instagram to post several photos of himself with the wrestling stars from a gym and yoga session in Atlanta.

“A gym and yoga session with wrestling legend @diamonddallaspage and @darbyallin in Atlanta”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BAM (@bam__margera)

Megan Bayne is set to compete on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. This will mark her AEW Dynamite singles debut.

As of this writing, there’s no word on who she’ll be facing off against.

TOMORROW#AEWDynamite

You can check out the updated lineup for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite below:

* AEW World Tag Team Championships: The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley & Shelton Benjamin) (c) vs. The Gunns (Austin Gunn & Colten Gunn)

* Dustin Rhodes vs. MJF

* AEW Trios Championships: The Death Riders (Wheeler Yuta, PAC, & Claudio Castagnoli) vs. The Undisputed Kingdom (Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, & Roderick Strong)

* Max Caster open challenge.

* Megan Bayne in action.