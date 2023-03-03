Keith Lee looks back on a wild first year with AEW.

The former NXT champion signed with the promotion after his debut on the February 9th edition of Dynamite. He immediately turned heads by qualifying for the Face of the Revolution ladder match before eventually forming a tag team with Swerve Strickland. The duo would capture the AEW tag team titles, but would eventually lose them to The Acclaimed.

Lee discussed this topic during a recent interview on Comicbook.com, where he admitted that the last 365 days have been “unpredictable and at times confusing.”

It’s hard to say (how I would sum up my first year in AEW). I feel like I would call it unpredictable and, at times, confusing. There’s a lot in this industry you can’t really put your finger on, if you will, and a lot of shifts. Tectonic shifts. A lot of things happen in a short amount of time and that’s just the way professional wrestling works.

Swerve would go on to form the Mogul Affiliates, and attacked Lee at the end of 2022, which officially ended their partnership. The two will meet in tag team action on tomorrow’s AEW Rampage.