Keith Lee was one of the many WWE stars from both the main roster and NXT to be released by the company on Thursday.

Wade Keller provided more details on Lee’s release during a PWTorch VIP audio show. This is where he noted that Lee was frustrated with the company regarding booking and some people claimed that Lee had attitude issues.

“Keith Lee, who I have chronicled for months and months and months and months and months, was somebody that even people that were rooting for him behind the scenes, became frustrated with him. He just had, in general, attitude issues or, as one wrestler told me tonight, perceived attitude issues. Hedging a little bit, others have said outright attitude problems and he just was frustrated. I’ve heard different things about him in terms of his mood being altered way more than it should in the modern era about being asked to do a job.”

Lee was absent from WWE TV earlier this year with health problems. He also dealt with COVID-19. He returned to TV in July and then was repackaged with the “Bearcat” gimmick. Lee did respond to a fan on Friday noting the gimmick wasn’t his idea.

H/T to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription