WWE star and former NXT champion Keith Lee responded to a fan on Twitter recently who asked the the Limitless One “what’s next,” as Lee has been absent from programming for nearly three months. He simply responds, “Good question. Unfortunately, only time will tell my friend,” which will once again cause further speculation as to why he has been missing.

Good question. Unfortunately, only time will tell my friend. https://t.co/jINQnovu66 — Relentless Lee (@RealKeithLee) May 23, 2021

Lee was last scheduled to compete at the Elimination Chamber pay per view on February 21st, where he would have competed in a triple-threat matchup against Bobby Lashley and Riddle for the United States championship, a match that he was reportedly set to win prior to his absence. Riddle would go on to capture the gold that night, while Lashley now stands as WWE champion.

