Keith Lee Responds To The Complaints About His New Theme Music

Keith Lee hears you, but he’s got some bad news for anyone who thinks he has the pull to get it changed. Lee took to Twitter to let everyone know he has no control over his theme music. Fans were upset when WWE decided to change his NXT theme music to something more generic. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, on Fightful Select, reported that WWE is taking the initiative to change anyone’s music that was made by CFO$. It looks like Lee just wants to move on from all the complaining, but does intend to push for something different in the future.

Music is out of my hands. Period. Leave it be. I'll sort it out later. — Dutiful Lee (@RealKeithLee) August 25, 2020