Keith Lee Retains His Titles, Is Confronted By Scarlett

During tonight’s episode of NXT, Keith Lee retained his NXT Heavyweight and North American Championships by defeating Dominic Dijakovic. The end came when Lee hit Dijakovic with his patented finishing maneuver, the “Big Bang Catastrophe”.

After the match, Dijakovic went to embrace Lee when the lights dimmed and Scarlett approached the ring. She reached into a black bag and left broken pieces of an hourglass on the canvas before departing.