Keith Lee Retains His Titles, Is Confronted By Scarlett

During tonight’s episode of NXT, Keith Lee retained his NXT Heavyweight and North American Championships by defeating Dominic Dijakovic. The end came when Lee hit Dijakovic with his patented finishing maneuver, the “Big Bang Catastrophe”.
After the match, Dijakovic went to embrace Lee when the lights dimmed and Scarlett approached the ring. She reached into a black bag and left broken pieces of an hourglass on the canvas before departing.
For he is LIMITLESS…@RealKeithLee is STILL your NXT Champion AND NXT North American Champion! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/T623wlAyXc
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 16, 2020
Has @RealKeithLee's time run out? ⌛️ ❌#WWENXT @Lady_Scarlett13 @WWEKarrionKross pic.twitter.com/SJmsCzqmgM
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 16, 2020
- Bully Ray Talks Infamous Jeff Hardy and Sting TNA Match, Says TNA Made Hardy Apologize When He Returned To The Company
- Alexa Bliss Now Charging $400 for Cameo Videos, More Wrestlers on the Platform
- Rhea Ripley Changes Her Hair Color
- Pennsylvania Revokes WWE Hall of Famer Sunny’s Parole Following Latest Arrest
- Tony Khan Wants To Keep Expanding AEW’s Roster, Teases Signing Names People Are “More Familiar With”
- Drew McIntyre Says He Had To Talk Heath Slater Into Making Raw Appearance: “Mentally He Has Moved On”
- Rumors on WWE SummerSlam, Evolution 2 and a Possible Debut for Tessa Blanchard
- Kevin Owens Reportedly Approached Vince McMahon Regarding The Lack Of Medical Masks At The Performance Center
- Chris Jericho Says He Never Had A Problem Working With Ryback, Lists WWE Stars Who Were A Little More Difficult
- New Details on What Happened During Matt Riddle’s WWE SmackDown Debut Segment
- Rey Mysterio No Longer Under Contract With WWE, Extreme Rules Grudge Match Against Seth Rollins To Be Announced?
- New Report On Charlotte Flair Taking An Extended Break From WWE: “0% She Returns For SummerSlam”
- Drew McIntyre Insults Lana In Response to Her Comments on Sleeping with Him
- Arn Anderson Recalls The Shield Being A Dominant Faction, Says WWE Should Just Let Seth Rollins Do His Thing
- Dave Crist Reportedly Removed From IMPACT Locker Room After Failing To Apologize To Rich Swann For Injury