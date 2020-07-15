Keith Lee Reveals Moment He Shared With Adam Cole After Title Match, Says He Misses Wrestling Crowds

New NXT champion Keith Lee recently spoke to Bleacher Report to talk all things pro wrestling, including a moment he shared with former champion Adam Cole after their epic winner take all bout at the Great American Bash. Highlights are below.
A moment he shared with Adam Cole after their Great American Bash matchup:
It wasn’t on air, obviously, but there was just a moment after all the celebration, the pyro I wasn’t expecting, the confetti and all this crazy stuff and I’m all covered. I look down and I see him still in the corner. That guy is awesome. In that moment, I had to tell him that he gained a new level of respect from me. I shook his hand and that was the first conversation I had.
His journey coming full circle and his work as an extra with Triple H in 2009:
It always tickles me so much to look back and be like, ‘Man, that guy was beating me up a little bit over a decade ago!’ Now I’m sitting here getting the finger-point photo and getting a double serving of it,” Lee said. “It’s something real special. It’s one of those things you have to cherish. You have to take those moments, stop what you’re doing, take a deep breath, and embrace it and say, ‘Wow, what a journey this has been,'” he added. “So yeah, when I see that, some people call it coming full circle, and I guess I have to concur and accept that’s what it is. That’s really awesome.
Wrestling in the pandemic era:
I can say I miss the crowd, but that’s because of the connection that we have. We being me and the WWE Universe,” Lee said. “But I don’t think it’s something that really registered for me in that match because there’s such a certain level of intensity and competition when the focus is so heavily on the fact, ‘Hey, this is a championship match. No, wait, this is not only a championship match, this is also a championship vs. championship match. And now, this is a Winner Take All match.’ And you’re talking about the top two guys in this brand.
