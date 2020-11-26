Former NXT and NXT North American champion Keith Lee issued a short statement on his Twitter account announcing that he will be getting a 24 documentary on the WWE Network. The Limitless One says he is feeling very thankful on today’s holiday, and that he’s excited to share his special with the WWE Universe.

Lee writes, “Amidst all the currents of this world… I am thankful. The people close to me. The #WWEUniverse. Struggles… victories. All of it built this…so far. The people who helped create this little piece of me. I look forward to offering it to you…the #Leegion.”

Check it out below.