AEW superstar and former NXT champion Keith Lee recently spoke with the New York Post ahead of this evening’s Dynamite, which is the promotion’s go-home edition ahead of their Revolution pay-per-view this Sunday. At that event Lee will compete in the Face of the Revolution ladder match to determine the next challenger for the TNT championship. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says his character shift in WWE didn’t play out, but just happened:

I just think that the difference was so stark that it confused people.In my personal opinion — and we all have different opinions — there’s different theologies in this thing. When it comes to such a drastic thing, I think you either … with my time being out I could have come out with that and just been different altogether, or if you were going to present me as I was and then have this sudden shift, I think it’s better done if there is a story, a reason for said shift. I think it’s a fairly simple story to tell. It’s a very subjective situation.

Discusses his battle with COVID:

I’ve always been a very thankful person. I’ve always been a very joyful person, but I think with personal experiences I have a certain level of gratitude now because I can even still do this. That’s something that means a lot to me in my heart, my soul, my mind. Because let’s be honest, 2021 was a fairly scary year and to be able to overcome that and continue to do that I do at a high level, what more can you really ask for?

Has nothing but gratitude for his time in WWE:

Gratitude. There’s not a lot of people that make it there, man, and a lot of people that want to. I am one of the few that did. It has afforded me abilities to do things that many cannot. There’s a lot of things that maybe wouldn’t have happened had I never ventured there. There’s a lot to be thankful for.

Responds to reports that he had attitude problems in WWE: