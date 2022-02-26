Keith Lee was a recent guest on Busted Open Radio, where he discussed his AEW arrival and more.

During it, he spoke about the possibility of being in a faction with Mark Henry, which led to him revealing that WWE had issues with the way he spoke.

“Listen, it’s something that Mark and I talked about years ago, maybe I think I was still in NXT at the time. He knows I am open to that,” Lee said on a potential faction with Henry. “Especially since in that particular place most people had an issue with the way that I speak and my demeanor in how I speak, and my cadence. “I don’t know what it is about. Maybe my voice or maybe its vocal tone, whatever it may be, was a bit of an issue there. If it ever becomes an issue, I am sure that Mark could take the reins. The guy is very versatile with his microphone skills.”

