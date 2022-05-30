AEW superstar Keith Lee took to Twitter following his tag team title loss at last night’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view, making the Limitless one 0-2 at AEW PPVs since signing earlier in the year. He writes, “2 pay per views…. 2 fails….The #Meteor wasn’t enough. The Grind continues.”

The post-Double or Nothing edition of the AEW affiliated Youtube series Being The Elite is now online. The description reads, “The gang travel to Las Vegas for AEW Dynamite, AEW Rampage & AEW Double or Nothing! Adam Cole puts the BTE Championship on the line against Christopher Daniels in front of a live audience at AEW Fan Fest.”