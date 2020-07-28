Keith Lee Segment and New Match Announced for WWE NXT This Week

WWE NXT General Manager William Regal took to Twitter this evening and announced a new match and segment for Wednesday’s NXT episode on the USA Network.

Regal announced that Mercedes Martinez will be going up against Shotzi Blackheart. The Robert Stone Brand’s Aliyah and Robert Stone have been feuding with Blackheart as of late, and Martinez is now a member of that group.

Regal also announced that NXT Champion Keith Lee will address Karrion Kross and his actions from last week’s show. Last week’s NXT main event saw Kross defeat Dominik Dijakovic in singles action, forcing Lee to watch from ringside while Kross destroyed Dijakovic before making him pass out in the Kross Jacket. Lee will be looking to get payback for his friend this week, leading to the potential title match at “Takeover: XXX” during SummerSlam weekend.

Stone commented on the Martinez vs. Blackheart match and wrote, “Thank you, @ShotziWWE … For fueling the #RobertStoneBrand to be better than its EVER been. THIS Wednesday your done and so is your TANK.”

Martinez added, “DESTROYING @ShotziWWE is just the beginning. Big things are planned for the PRESENT to secure my FUTURE. Statements are made by DELIVERING on the words that I speak.”

Shotzi warned them to get ready for the Ball Pit.

“Putting on my big boy pants for this one! Welcome to the BALLPIT Mercedes! @WWENXT,” Shotzi wrote.

Previously announced for Wednesday’s show is a Triple Threat with Finn Balor vs. Dexter Lumis vs. Timothy Thatcher. The winner will earn a spot in the Ladder Match for the Vacant NXT North American Title at “Takeover: XXX” on August 22.

Stay tuned for updates on Wednesday’s NXT show and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below are the related tweets:

