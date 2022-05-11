Keith Lee made an appearance on MackMania to discuss a wide range of topics. Here are the highlights:

What it’s like being in AEW:

“I would say first and foremost, I think I feel for the most part very welcome. I think that’s in part due to the people that I’m familiar with there, or have a history with, or may have seen or worked with on the independents. I had a couple of meetings with Tony. They were just like, friendly, ‘get to know each other meetings’, which helped a lot, because with what I’ve gone through, I definitely had a few trust issues in terms of like, you know, if you’re a billionaire, I don’t know if I can trust you anymore. But we had a lot of talks that helped me dispel a lot of that.”

If he would work in Ring of Honor:

“Well, I think that considering that I have just recently joined AEW, I’m pretty committed to trying to raise the bar there in a multitude of ways, like something about more marketing, or an interest in just growing the name itself is kind of my goal and purpose right now.” “Ring of Honor is something I haven’t seen since 2017, but I’d be willing to have a match there under the right circumstances. There’s quite a few that are interesting like Mr. Samoa Joe. He’s a circumstance where I would consider him to be a bit of a mentor, especially from the business side of things. He taught me a lot. For all intents and purposes, he’s the reason that I ever took a chance going to the East Coast. If it was not for his advice, him and Mr. Brian Cage, I never would have gone to the East Coast. I’ve never would have had that match with Dijak that kind of changed the trajectory of my career as a whole. I could have been just another dude stuck in Texas doing random stuff.” “But yeah, there’s something special about those three letters, especially when you come from it and then it’s something that’s helped you build who you are. Yeah, I’d be open to fighting there.”

