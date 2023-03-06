Keith Lee is a big Rick Ross fan.

The Limitless One recently appeared on the Grapsody podcast to discuss the legendary rapper and his work for the promotion back in 2022. Ross played a key role in the breakup of Lee and Swerve Strickland, a move that eventually led to the formation of the Mogual Affiliates. Highlights from his interview can be found below.

He credits Rick Ross and says that he did his promos in one take:

Hey, man. The Boss. He’s great. No one knew and everyone read it that they wanted him back the moment we were on live television and he created another meme. Rick is fantastic, dude. I enjoyed him, every conversation we had. He’s a glowing individual in his own way. He’s got such a positive energy. He’s just fun. He’s confident and I like that. A lot of people won’t believe this, but that promo, one take.

Says Ross had a wonderful time in AEW:

Yeah. Welcome to being me attempting to be a professional in the moment, but really wanting to be like, ‘Get me the hell out of here.’ Oh, man. He was great, dude. I don’t regret any of it. I had a blast. I think he had a great time. I think his people had a great time. I mean, I regret getting a cinder block through my chest. But, outside of that, him as a person, great individual. Super fun. More intelligent than anybody would actually give him credit for and as an intellectual, I appreciate that more than most. It was great.

