WWE star and former NXT champion Keith Lee was the latest guest on Ryan Satin’s Out Of Character podcast to discuss a variety of subjects, including how WWE legend and top company executive Triple H tried to keep Lee in NXT as long as he could. Check out highlights from the interview below.

Says he was told that he’d be moving to the main roster after his feud with Kross in NXT:

“Not long before, bud. It was kind of like, the match was coming up with Kross and in passing (it was mentioned). It was casual like, ‘one this is done, you’re going to one of these two places. We don’t know yet.’ ‘Alright. Let’s make the most of this and try to have some fun on the way out and cut loose a little bit.”

How Triple H tried to keep him in NXT as long as he could but the main roster really wanted him:

“I definitely could have spent more time there, without a doubt, without questions. Let’s be honest, I won the NXT Championship and what, maybe six weeks of time before it was ‘gotta go.’ The reality was, as I understand, the main roster had been wanting to bring me up for a while and it was Triple H trying to keep me for as long as he could. Time was running out and some things are out of our hands. For me, personally, I’m always looking for another challenge so, going to the main roster, it’s like, okay, now I get to see where I really stand because I was concerned I have everything I need. I think a random no-name guy steps up with Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins at Survivor Series and has the crowd firmly on his side without having something. In my personal opinion, I have everything. Everything I need, I have it, and it’s at my disposal. I don’t think that happens, I don’t think the situation at the Royal Rumble with me and Brock happens. I don’t think you hear 42,000 people going nuts for a guy that has nothing, right? The one thing that matters, as far as I’m concerned is that it doesn’t matter what Keith Lee is or who Keith Lee is. What matters is Keith Lee’s connection with the people. No matter what happens, anywhere, anytime, those people are going to have something to say and I’ll forever be grateful for it.”

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)