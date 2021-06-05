WWE RAW Superstar Keith Lee took to Twitter on Friday and indicated that he was close to explaining his recent hiatus.

Lee has been out of action since February, and it’s been reported that he is not medically cleared to compete. Lee noted in a new tweet that he wanted to do something educational and inspiring to explain his situation to the fans, but something changed as that is “off the table” for the time being.

“I wanted to do something educational, but also inspiring to tell you guys about everything since late January. Seems that is off the table for now. So….with that, I will find another way to tell guys about everything. It might simply a video of me chatting with you. We’ll see,” Lee wrote.

There’s no word on what changed or what Lee had in mind. These comments come after Lee’s fiancee Mia Yim (Reckoning) recently responded to fans who were speculating on his health and WWE status. You can click here to read those comments.

Lee’s WWE status has been up in the air for months now as he last wrestled in February, and it was revealed in March that he was not cleared to compete. It’s been reported that he was sidelined in February due to health reasons. Lee reportedly underwent some testing after being put on the shelf in February, and there’s been no word on what came of those tests, but it was said that Lee was actively trying to get cleared for a return. Lee made his first appearance on WWE programming since February during WrestleMania 37 Weekend when he participated in the Watch Along livestream for the WWE NXT “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” Night Two show.

Stay tuned for more on Lee’s WWE status. You can see his tweet below, along with his most recent message from late May:

I wanted to do something educational, but also inspiring to tell you guys about everything since late January. Seems that is off the table for now. So….with that, I will find another way to tell guys about everything. It might simply a video of me chatting with you. We'll see. — Optimistic Lee (@RealKeithLee) June 4, 2021

To the people offering uplifting words…. know that I appreciate you greatly. And worry not, when I say #iAmLimitless, I MEAN IT. I will try to find a way to explain everything in the most efficient way possible. Give me just a little more time. — Optimistic Lee (@RealKeithLee) May 24, 2021

