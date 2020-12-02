WWE star and former NXT champoin Keith Lee was recently interviewed by Comicbook.com to talk all things pro-wrestling, including how he feels about moving to the main roster and how his new entrance theme was created. Highlights can be found below.
Thinks his run on the main roster has been just fine:
That first month was all over the place, I think that making it through that was enough for me to get an understanding of where I was and how I needed to approach things going forward. I think that the first three weeks really kind of forced that acclimation, and if I had failed within those first three weeks, I was going to struggle going forward. But I think I’ve done quite fine.
How fans being unhappy that he lost his old theme song led to him performing his new entrance theme:
If you take that special thing to them and you just take it away suddenly, of course they’re not going to be happy about it. I think it’s fairly simple and easy to understand, personally. I think that the office paid attention to the disgruntled fan base of mine, and they gained respects for their outspoken nature, and said, ‘Okay, Keith. Can you do something for music that doesn’t involve your old song?’ And I said, ‘Sure. If you give me a couple days, I’ll write it up. And then If you want, I can go to the studio and knock it out.’ That’s exactly what happened,” Lee explained. I wrote something, and within a few weeks I went in and recorded it, and just kind of sat on it until I felt like there was a decent time to play it. I think people were even happier with this music than the old music.