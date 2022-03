AEW has announced the full lineup for this Friday’s edition of Rampage on TNT. Check it out below.

-Keith Lee vs Powerhouse Hobbs

-Young Bucks vs. Top Flight

-House of Black vs. Fuego Del Sol/Evil Uno/Stu Grayson

-Jamie Hayter vs. Skye Blue Qualifier for the Owen Hart tournament

-We’ll hear from TNT champion Scorpio Sky

-Kris Statlander speaks

(Special thanks to PWUnlimited)