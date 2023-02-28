Keith Lee made an appearance on The Ringer’s Masked Man Show to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, Lee stated that he feels he can be a World Champion and would like to make history by being the first black AEW World Heavyweight Champion.

“Let’s be honest here, any place or any time an individual goes to a company, it doesn’t have to be sports-related, it doesn’t have to be physical. You go somewhere, most people with goals or ambition, they want to be that number one talent, that number one person, that number one mind, whatever it may be. The end goal is obviously become AEW World Heavyweight Champion and let’s be honest, I’m really good at making history. History with AEW would be a Black World Heavyweight Champion. I’m more than capable of doing that, I’m more than capable of carrying myself in a way that would be befitting and beneficial to a company, not to mention, I’m setting different standards in terms of what’s acceptable in this gross, societal industry of these people trying to tell you what it means to be beautiful or what it means to represent in a way that they deem as useful and that’s what I intend to do.”