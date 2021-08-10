The dark match before tonight’s WWE RAW at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida saw Keith Lee defeat indie veteran Chico Adams.

The match was described as a quick squash with Lee dominating.

Lee did not appear on tonight’s RAW broadcast. He defeated WWE NXT Champion Karrion Kross in a non-title match last Monday. That match was mentioned this week as Kross defeated Jeff Hardy by submission, but there was no follow-up to Lee defeating Kross.

Adams has worked numerous indie and international promotions over the years. He lost to Jake Hager on the Mach 25, 2020 AEW Dynamite show, which was his debut for the promotion. He also took a beating from Commander Azeez (fka Dabba-Kato) during a RAW Underground segment in August 2020.

Adams previously teamed with Johnny Vandal for a loss to The Viking Raiders in a dark match at the February 20, 2019 NXT TV tapings. He also lost to Lio Rush in a dark match at the April 11, 2018 NXT tapings.

As noted before, this week’s pre-RAW WWE Main Event tapings featured Aliyah vs. Dakota Kai, and Austin Theory vs. Odyssey Jones. You can click here for spoilers.

You can see Chico’s post-RAW tweet below, along with a few photos from the dark match with Lee:

Scoop #1: Keith Lee vs Chico Adams pic.twitter.com/OJcBFTG4mk — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) August 9, 2021

Keith Lee dark match and he wins in a squash #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/v9M9dji8CU — Powerbomb Productions (@PowerbombPROD) August 9, 2021

Welcome to #RAW @AmwayCenter . Your opening dark match was a squash win for Keith Lee, quicker than a hiccup pic.twitter.com/zqJjmptH7X — Jay Reddick (@runninjay) August 9, 2021

