The latest WWE Speed Championship Contender Tournament kicked off today.

WWE presented a special second episode of WWE Speed this week, with the start of the WWE Speed Women’s Championship Contender Tournament.

In opening round action, WWE NXT Superstar Kelani Jordan defeated Wren Sinclair via pinfall to advance to the semifinals.

Next week’s episode on May 14 will feature the other first round tourney tilt, with Maxxine Dupri vs. Ivy Nile scheduled. The winner of that bout will face Jordan to determine the next title challenger for reigning WWE Speed Women’s Champion Sol Ruca.

Watch the complete May 9 episode of WWE Speed on X via the media player embedded below.